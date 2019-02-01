Elton John Rocket Man Takes Off Forever ... On a Funicular

Elton John Pledges His Touring Days are Done and Priority is Kids

Elton John officially said it was a wrap for him forever Wednesday night at L.A.'s Staples Center, as he disappeared into the darkness.

Sir Elton told the crowd it was his last performance at the venue, meaning he may be one of the few artists who is really telling the truth about a "farewell tour."

Elton made it clear ... his children take priority over touring, and that's the way it's gonna be.

Now, here's the weird part ... he gets on what looks like a cross between a walker and a funicular and it creeps up a ramp and then disappears.

Elton's not done with the tour stops in L.A. ... he's performing at The Forum in Inglewood Friday and Saturday.