Terrelle Pryor Ohio State Needs Jim Tressel

Terrelle Pryor Says Ohio State Needs to Bring Back Jim Tressel

EXCLUSIVE

Terrelle Pryor says it's time for the Buckeyes to bring his old coach, Jim Tressel, back to Columbus -- which is interesting, considering the history.

Remember, Tressel left OSU in 2011 after a scandal involving Bucks players getting free tattoos in exchange for their game-worn memorabilia.

Pryor was one of the players involved -- he was suspended for 5 games. Tressel subsequently resigned.

It's been nearly 8 years since Tressel left the Bucks ... and Ohio State just lost its national-championship-winning coach, Urban Meyer. Pryor thinks Tressel's the right man to fill his shoes.

"We need to get Jim Tressel back," Pryor tells TMZ Sports.

Tressel was beloved in Columbus prior to his departure, racking up a 106-22 record ... and led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2002.

Of course, Ohio State has found its replacement in Ryan Day ... but, it's clear Pryor wants to see the sweater vest back on the sidelines, or in some other capacity.

There's more -- we also asked TP, an upcoming free agent, about his next move ... and he gives a bold prediction for next season.