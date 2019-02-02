Adrian Peterson Says He Wants To Play 'Two Or Three' More Years

Adrian Peterson Forget Retirement ... I Wanna Play 2 Or 3 More Years!!

Adrian Peterson tells TMZ Sports he's NOWHERE close to retirement ... and says he's got a couple years left in him!!!

"I'll be playing next year for sure. Maybe two or three more years!"

The future Hall of Fame RB is coming off one of his most impressive seasons ... running for 1,042 yards and 7 TDs -- despite signing with the Redskins just days before the season began.

But, the guy is 33 years old now ... and has nearly 3,000 carries on his body -- causing some to wonder if the end was near.

Clearly ... it ain't -- A.P. says, "My concern is enjoying it and playing as long as God lets me play."

