Adam Levine vs. Travis Scott Who'd You Rather?! (Halftime Edition)

Here's a shirtless shot of rapper and Kylie Jenner's parenting partner, Travis Scott (26), on stage in full sicko mode before his Super Bowl LIII halftime debut (left) ... and a smooth looking shot of the Maroon 5 singer and "The Voice" judge Adam Levine (39) standing tall and topless(right).

While nobody knows whether Tom Brady and the New England Patriots or Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams will take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy in this year's best gridiron game ... we gotta ask.