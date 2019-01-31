Sean McVay's GF Custom Jacket For Super Bowl ... 4,000 Crystals!!!

Sean McVay's GF Gets Custom Jacket For Super Bowl, 4,000 Crystals!

Exclusive Details

Forget diamond Super Bowl rings ... Sean McVay's smokin' hot GF is opting for crystals for Sunday's big game -- 'cause she just got a custom jacket made with 4,000 of 'em in it!!!

TMZ Sports has learned Veronika Khomyn hit up Leah Miller at Bella Artistry to have a one-of-a-kind piece made to cheer on her BF during the Rams-Pats game ... and the fit came out GREAT.

We're told, the satin bomber jacket was hand-cut and hand-sewn ... and had 4,000 Swarovski crystals hand-placed into it.

The jacket also features a "Mob Squad" patch and a whole bunch of Rams logos ... and, in total, took about 14 HOURS to complete.

We're told similar jackets run for around $1,000 ... and Khomyn completed the outfit by adding a custom Rams hat that featured 600 crystals hand-set into it!!!

Veronika won't be the only WAG stuntin' at the Super Bowl ... tons of BOTH Rams and Patriots wives hit up Leah to get their own one-of-a-kind gear made for the game.

So, you be the judge ... who's winning the Rams-Pats swag battle in the box suites this weekend???