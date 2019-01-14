Sean McVay Hit L.A. Hot Spot With Girlfriend ... After Beating Cowboys

There's just no way your head coach is THIS cool ...

Just hours after beating the Cowboys to move the Rams to the NFC Championship Game ... Sean McVay pulled the ultimate power move -- hitting up Delilah with his smokin' hot GF!!!

Of course, Delilah is one of the HOTTEST spots in Hollywood ... but McVay clearly had no problem getting a table for him and his GF, Veronika Khomyn, after a big win.

This ain't the first time the 32-year-old coaching wunderkind has thrown his weight around in L.A. -- the coach was spotted with Veronika at Warwick on New Year's Eve too!!

Bottom line ... seems it's pretty good to be young AND one of the best coaches in the NFL!!!