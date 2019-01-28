Tom Brady Flying Entire Fam to Super Bowl

Tom Brady Flying Entire Family to Super Bowl

Breaking News

Tom Brady says the Super Bowl is a great excuse to bring his entire family together -- so, he's flying 'em all to Atlanta for the big game on Sunday ... mom, dad, wife, kids ... everybody!!

It'll be especially cool to see Brady's mom Galynn back at the game after battling breast cancer in 2017.

Tom raved about his family to WEEI's Mut and Callahan on Monday, explaining how the Super Bowl has kind of turned into an annual family reunion (it's his 9th SB) ... and he loves it.

"I'll have a big crew," Brady exclaimed ... "If there's one thing that sports has done for my family it's kept us all seeing each other and a part of each other's lives."

Tom and his mother are super close -- and her cancer fight clearly had a major impact on him on and off the field. Before last year's Super Bowl, Brady told reporters how much it meant for his mother to be at game.

"To have my mom here [in 2017] -- I had my whole family here -- was very, very special," Brady said.

"Even all my kids here for the first time at the game, and we get a chance to do it a second time. I hope it's a happy ending."

It wasn't -- the Patriots lost to the Eagles in a 41-33 shocker.

Brady has 3 kids -- 2 with his wife Gisele and a son, Jack, from ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

His son with Moynahan lives Bridget in New York City -- but it seems QB has a pretty solid relationship with the kid, who was featured in Tom's reality show "Tom Vs. Time."

During the WEEI interview on Monday, Tom also explained why he's embracing all the anti-Patriots hate -- and how it fuels them.