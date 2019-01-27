Terrell Davis Super Bowl Advice For Gurley & Michel ... Listen Up!!!

Terrell Davis Gives Super Bowl Advice to Gurley & Michel, Listen Up!

Todd Gurley and Sony Michel listen up ... Terrell Davis is giving some Super Bowl running back advice that you better take if you wanna have success in the big game.

"Try not to make this game any different than the ones you played," T.D. tells TMZ Sports.

Sound simple?? Sure ... but the ex-Broncos star says he's seen way too many guys over the years turn the game into too big of a deal -- and then ruin it.

"A lot of times, what happens is players assume, 'It's a Super Bowl, so I gotta do something different. I gotta prepare more, I gotta do something that I'm not used to doing.'"

"And, that's when they get in trouble."

FYI, Davis is an ex-Georgia superstar like Michel and Gurley ... AND the guy's won 2 rings -- so seems the Pats and Rams RBs would be wise to take note.

BTW ... we also asked Terrell about Tom Brady -- and ya gotta hear why the Hall of Famer is SO astonished by what the Pats QB is doing at 41 years old.