HQ Trivia CEO Colin Kroll Died from Fentanyl, Heroin, Cocaine OD

HQ Trivia CEO Colin Kroll Died from Overdose of Fentanyl, Heroin, Cocaine

EXCLUSIVE

Colin Kroll, the CEO and co-founder of HQ Trivia, died from an overdose of multiple drugs ... including fentanyl ... TMZ has learned.

The NYC Chief Medical Examiner tells TMZ ... Colin died from acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl, fluoroisobutyryl fentanyl, heroin and cocaine. They've ruled his death accidental.

We broke the story ... the HQ honcho died back in December, when cops found his body lying face down in his bedroom with drug paraphernalia nearby.

Colin cofounded the popular mobile trivia game in 2017 and was elevated to CEO in 2018. He was 34.

Fentanyl also played a role in the deaths of Tom Petty, Prince, Mac Miller and Lil Peep.