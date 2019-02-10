Post Malone Shows Support for 21 Savage During 2019 Grammys

Post Malone at 2019 Grammys Supports 21 Savage Amid Protests ... Just Not on TV

Post Malone is taking heat for seemingly avoiding the subject of 21 Savage's arrest and detainment during his Grammys performance -- but PM was definitely showing love ... ya just couldn't see it.

Post performed his hit song "Rockstar" Sunday during the award show -- which, of course, features 21 Savage. Thing is, Post didn't directly address Savage's situation during his stage time ... and appeared to avoid Savage's verse altogether.

Some folks thought PM was doing 21 dirty by not taking the opportunity to speak out for his fellow MC -- who's currently being detained by ICE for being in the country illegally.

Post Malone shows support to 21 Savage during Grammy Performance. (📸: @keiopensdoors) pic.twitter.com/sD0qQlgCtZ — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) February 11, 2019

While Post didn't shout out Savage on camera, he was spotted backstage wearing a 21 Savage T-shirt -- which was presumably on him during the"Rockstar" performance.

He joins a movement that was out in force in front of the Staples Center before showtime -- the #Free21Savage coalition ... which had people marching with signs in support of the Atlanta-based rapper.

Put away your claws, people ... Post's heart was in the right place here.