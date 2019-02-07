Miguel I'm Pulling for 21 Savage ... He's Exposing ICE Issues!!!

Miguel Says 21 Savage Arrest Sheds Light on ICE Issues for Non Celebs Too

It might not make 21 Savage feel better right now, but something positive could come from his ICE arrest ... according to Miguel who's been tackling immigration policy issues for years.

The R&B-singing great was on "TMZ Live" Thursday when he tried to find a silver lining for 21, saying more and more people will now see the problems with ICE -- especially for non-famous people in the same boat as the rapper.

As you know ... the "Bank Account" rapper was arrested last weekend in Atlanta, remains in custody and could be deported. Even Jay-Z has now stepped in, calling 21's arrest "an absolute travesty" and providing legal assistance.

As Miguel sees it, 21 could now become the face of immigration policy issues -- much the way Meek Mill did for criminal justice reform.