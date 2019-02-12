Rep. Hank Johnson ICE Wants to Muzzle Musicians Like 21 ... They're Like Domestic Terrorists

Rep. Hank Johnson Says ICE Wants To Muzzle Musicians Like 21 Savage

ICE is a terrorist organization trying to stop musicians from sounding off against immigration policies, and that's why 21 Savage is now behind bars ... so says U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson.

We got the congressman Monday at Reagan National Airport, and he didn't hold back, claiming ICE was up to no good when it nabbed 21 just days after he released a song critical of the agency.

Johnson says ICE is trying to make an example out of 21 Savage, to scare other musicians into silence.

As we reported ... 21 Savage and his people believe his arrest by ICE may have been motivated by revenge for his song, "A Lot," which includes the lyrics ... "Been through some things so I can't imagine my kids stuck at the border. Flint still need water. People was innocent, couldn't get lawyers."

Johnson, who reps the county where 21 was arrested, has been lobbying ICE to release the rapper on bond.

Bottom line for Hank ... ICE needs to be reigned in.