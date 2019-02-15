Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox's Flight to Cabo Makes Emergency Landing

Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox Emergency Landing Upends Bday Trip to Cabo

EXCLUSIVE

Jennifer Aniston's private jet bound for Mexico was forced to make an emergency landing in California ... TMZ has learned.

The flight took off from LAX at 11 AM Friday heading for Cabo San Lucas, but lost a wheel or a tire during takeoff ... according to the FAA. The jet -- which we're told also has Courteney Cox and Molly Kimmel onboard -- made it all the way down to Mexican airspace, but the crew decided it wouldn't be safe to land in Cabo.

The flight was diverted back toward the airport in Ontario, CA ... about 60 miles east of Los Angeles. However, they still had a very full fuel tank ... which ain't ideal for landing with landing gear issues.

The plane circled for hours to burn off fuel before it was deemed safe to land ... and the captain put it down safely at 2:05 PM. Jen, Courteney and 10 other passengers have not de-planed yet, but keep watching this live stream ... we're expecting the whole party to get off at some point.

It appears everyone aboard is safe, but clearly a harrowing couple of hours for Jennifer to wrap up her birthday week.