Miranda Lambert 911 Send Backup ... She's Fighting and Flipping Plates!!!

Miranda Lambert Restaurant Fight 911 Call, 'She's Flipping Plates Over!'

Breaking News

Geez, Miranda Lambert dumps ONE salad on a woman, and Nashville cops get flooded with frantic 911 calls ... and the recordings are damn entertaining.

The first call came from a staffer at Stoney River steakhouse, where saladgate went down. TMZ broke the story ... Miranda was out to dinner with her mom and a male friend and got into a heated argument with another table of patrons.

As the restaurant staffer put it to the 911 operator, "I have 2 guests about to get into a fistfight. Miranda Lambert got into it with another couple."

She goes on to describe the yelling and cussing and then dropped a dime on the country star, saying ... "Miranda's trying to hit people and she's flipping over on 'em!"

As we told you ... the showdown climaxed with Miranda dumping her salad in the lap of a woman at the other table.

Later, the restaurant's manager placed his own 911 call, begging cops to send help because the fight had totally disrupted his dining room.