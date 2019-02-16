Hillary, Bill and Chelsea Get Mad Cheers on Broadway

Hillary and Bill Clinton Mad Cheers on Broadway

It sounds like there's some serious buyer's remorse going on with the last Presidential election, because people went wild for Hillary Clinton Friday night.

Hillary, Bill and Chelsea hit up "To Kill a Mockingbird" -- the hottest ticket on Broadway -- and we're told by others who attended when the crowd inside realized the former first fam was several rows back from the stage they all went crazy ... erupting in big applause.

Word quickly spread, and by the time the play was over there was a big crowd outside waiting to get a glimpse of the woman who almost became Prez.