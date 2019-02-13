Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Has No Problem With Sitting President Smoking Weed

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez No Shame in a President Smoking Weed

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has some refreshing thoughts on the highest office in the land ... she has no issues with a sitting President lighting up.

We got AOC Tuesday afternoon on Capitol Hill, and the instantly powerful Congresswoman made it clear ... if you don't have a problem with your Prez enjoying a drink, you should feel the same way about weed.

AOC knows a thing or two about liquor ... she's a former bartender. And, AOC is a strong supporter of the legalization of marijuana.

Ganja has been a political hot potato for years, with politicians sidestepping questions about smoking.

2020 Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris made fun of Bill Clinton's famous line about not inhaling when she was on "The Breakfast Club" this week, acknowledging she's partaken in the past ... then quickly adding, it was a long, long time ago. The message ... don't worry, she doesn't smoke.

Seems politicians are still afraid of losing voters over sativa stigmas ... but not AOC!!!

AOC is strong -- no stigma, no shame. Gotta say, she makes some good points.