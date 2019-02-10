Chrissy and John AOC's Too Busy for Margherita-Ville ... On Grammys Night

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Won't Be Eating Pizza with AOC During Grammys

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend don't seem to be holding out much hope Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will chow down on pizza with them on Grammys night.

John and Crissy were on their way into Spago Saturday night in Bev Hills, when our photog asked about their overture to AOC ... where the Mayor of Twitter said, "hello my hero, do you wanna come over and watch the grammys with us? there will be pizza."

AOC responded and didn't say no, tweeting back, "yes! we can live-tweet me burning something in the kitchen."

Chrissy and John seem to telegraph AOC's got other stuff to do. Well, maybe they'll FaceTime each other burning crust!