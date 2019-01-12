Chrissy Teigen Meet Mini-John ... But, Which One's Better???

Chrissy Teigen Presents 2 Tux Options to Turn Son Miles Into Mini John Legend

Chrissy Teigen's throwing a birthday bash for her hubby John Legend tonight, and she's asking for help from her fans on what to wear ... for her son.

Chrissy shared a couple beyond adorable shots of the couple's 7-month-old son Miles in a black tuxedo and a white one, adding ... "need your help dressing mini-john. Which one!"

She also added a poll -- which as of now has nearly 400,000 votes -- and the baby white tux is ahead big time with 67 percent.

John's 40th bday was actually in late December, but the family's celebrating Saturday night ... and there's no doubt Miles' outfit will be a hit.

No word if Luna is dressing as mini-Chrissy ... but we wouldn't doubt it.