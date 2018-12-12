Hillary Clinton Still Partying at Billionaire Daughter's Indian Wedding

Hillary Clinton Still Getting Down At Billionaire Daughter's Indian Wedding

Hillary Clinton's one big party animal -- it's just what it takes to hang when you're attending a traditional Indian wedding ... that costs $100 million!

The former Presidential nominee just arrived at a wedding reception Wednesday evening in Mumbai for the ongoing celebration of Isha Ambani's nuptials. The bride's father, Mukesh Ambani, is the richest person in India with a reported net worth of around $42 billion. The Clintons are friends of the Ambani family, but Hillary attended with Huma Abedin ... not Bill.

John Kerry and Hillary Clinton dancing to Bollywood music with Shah Rukh Khan in India



2018 is weird. pic.twitter.com/tVPcmkqKB2 — Sameera Khan (@SameeraKhan) December 12, 2018

As we reported ... Beyonce performed at the shindig earlier this week but attendees didn't just get down to Bey. A lot of Bollywood music was blaring, which brought out Hillary's best moves. Former Secretary of State John Kerry (who clearly didn't get the memo on attire) also joined the fun.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were also seen arriving at this reception. Remember, traditional Indian wedding celebrations can last up to a week. Priyanka and Nick survived theirs -- we're guessing the Ambani fam will too.