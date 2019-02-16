Massive Pile-up on Missouri's I-70 Caught on Video, One Person Killed

Missouri Highway Crash Scary Pile-up Caught on Video ... 1 Dead, Several Injured

A terrifying pile-up of vehicles on a Missouri interstate highway due to dangerous wintry roads was captured on video, and tragically resulted in the death of at least one person.

Unbelievable footage from the pileup on I-70 today. My jaw dropped to the floor first time I saw this video. pic.twitter.com/kKeauYDlfG — Dante' Jones (@Dantej21) February 15, 2019

The chaos went down on I-70 outside of Kansas City Friday. The massive pile-up was reportedly a chain-reaction effect caused by a single crash around 11:30 AM ... but grew out of control as cars and trucks approached but couldn't stop because of the icy conditions.

A man in the video can be heard frantically yelling, "There's nothing we can do!" and telling another passenger it's best to stay in the truck.

One person was reportedly killed in the wreck and several others were injured.