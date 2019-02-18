Kim Kardashian Says North West Doesn't Have a Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian No, North Doesn't Have a Boyfriend!!!

Kim Kardashian is shooting down any notion that her 5-YEAR-OLD daughter, North West, has a serious boyfriend -- or as she puts it ... the kid is 5. Duh.

KKW was leaving the Hollywood Beauty Awards Sunday night at Avalon, where our photog asked if Consquence's 7-year-old son, Caiden, publicly courting North should be taken seriously. If ya missed it, Caiden's been putting on a full-court press ... on social media, anyway.

View this post on Instagram Shout out to Northie, Babygirl I’ll see you soon 😘😘😘 A post shared by Caiden Mills (@caiden817) on Feb 6, 2019 at 1:16pm PST

Caiden -- who has his own IG page -- has been posting tons of photos of himself buying gifts for North, including one where he's got her wrapped under his arm with the caption ... "Boo'd Up." They even went on a play date with her brother, Saint.

Put the emphasis on "play," based on what Kim told us about her first born and Caiden. Sorry, rom-com lovers ... those V-Day shots of the lil Casanova with a Tiffany & Co. bag are just good fun.

View this post on Instagram Boo’d Up 🥰🥰🥰 A post shared by Caiden Mills (@caiden817) on Feb 9, 2019 at 6:08pm PST

Kim did get serious about one thing -- her security. Check out the tension between some autograph seekers and her hired muscle.

