Arnold Schwarzenegger Pranked with 'Arnold's Maid' Ski Run in Idaho

Arnold Schwarzenegger You Can't Ride 'Arnold's Maid' ... Ski Run's a Prank!!!

Some hooligan had some fun at Arnold Schwarzenegger's expense ... taking a shot at the former Governator's indiscretion by defacing a decades-old sign.

It all went down at Idaho's Sun Valley Resort where the Terminator had "Arnold's Run" named after him back in 2001. It used to be the "Flying Maid." You can see where this is going. Some dope riding down the slope decided to change it to "Arnold's Maid" ... a clear shot at Arnold fathering a child outta wedlock with his maid.

A spokesperson at the resort tells TMZ ... they did notice the vandalism and have addressed it. We're told the sign's been fixed and it's now back to "Arnold's Run."

As for why the Idaho joint chose to honor the actor ... Arnold's had plenty of getaways there for years now. He's also previously led the Christmas Eve torchlight parade down the mountain. They love him.

And, what's love without a little poke of fun?