Brody Stevens Comedian Dead at 48 Apparent Suicide by Hanging

Comedian Brody Stevens Found Dead at 48, Apparent Suicide by Hanging

Breaking News

Stand-up comedian Brody Stevens was found dead Friday after an apparent suicide at his home in Los Angeles.

Law enforcement sources confirm to TMZ ... Brody was found hanging in his home Friday afternoon, shortly after 1 PM.

Brody -- who co-created his own Comedy Central series, "Brody Stevens: Enjoy It!" with his friend Zach Galifianakis -- had struggled with mental health issues in the past. He was hospitalized in 2011 after suffering a bipolar episode.

He was a mainstay at huge comedy events like the Montreal and Vancouver Comedy Festivals -- and just 2 days ago he was at the Festival of Friendship in Burbank.

Later that night he did a set -- which appears to have been his last -- at the famed Comedy Store on the Sunset Strip.

Brody also had several roles in movies, such as "The Hangover" and "The Hangover II."

He was also an avid baseball fan. He pitched in college at Arizona State University until he suffered an elbow injury.

We had a lot of fun run-ins with Brody over the years -- he always turned it on for our camera guys.

However, the last time we saw him, in 2018, we had a serious conversation with him about Kanye West and mental health.

Brody was 48.

RIP