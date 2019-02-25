'Jeopardy!' Champ Austin Rogers Fires Back at All-Stars Format Haters

'Jeopardy!' Champ Austin Rogers Claps Back at All-Stars Format Haters 'Suck It Up ... and Stop Bitching!!!'

Austin Rogers -- the "Jeopardy!" sensation who captivated America in 2017 with an impressive 12-game winning streak -- is clapping back at anyone blasting the show's All-Stars format ... calling those hating-ass haters a bunch of losers.

We got Austin on the horn after fans voiced their anger on social media following the show kicking off its All-Star series earlier this week and he tells TMZ ... people need to get over it. The usually jovial and hilarious "Jeopardy!" champ wasn't pulling punches in defending the show.

For the uninitiated, "Jeopardy!" is trying its first-ever All-Stars series by pitting previous winners and fan favorites against each other in 6 teams of 3. It's a 10-episode tournament ... which got off to a rough start after the long intros and explanation meant airing only a single round of competition.

Check out the vid ... Austin says people are always hesitant to change, and adds anyone who's not feeling the All-Stars series can watch any of the nearly 300 regular episodes. Or, take a chill pill.

Austin Rogers ... forever our favorite All-Star for keeping it real.