UNC Coach Roy Williams Helped Off Court After Collapsing on Sideline

UNC Coach Roy Williams Helped Off Court After Collapsing ... Apparent Vertigo Attack

Scary moment in Saturday's College Basketball matchup between North Carolina and Clemson -- UNC's coach Roy Williams collapsed in front of his team's bench.

Roy Williams collapses on the North Carolina sideline. Hope he’s okay. pic.twitter.com/68vjs1X4Ry — CBB Talk (@CBBSuperFan) March 2, 2019

Williams went down to a knee with just a little under a minute left in the first half and had to be helped to the Carolina locker room. It's unclear what happened, but one of the announcers mentions he has a history of battling vertigo.

The UNC hoops' Twitter account also said he had a vertigo attack, and it's unclear if he'll return to the game.

Scary moment in UNC's game as Roy Williams had to be helped off the court after dropping to one knee.



Williams has previously been diagnosed with vertigo. pic.twitter.com/xhukXcM8LK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 3, 2019

The Clemson crowd cheered for Roy as he raised his hand as he was helped off the court ... but he appeared to be walking under his own power. Hopefully he's okay.

