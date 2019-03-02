TMZ

UNC Coach Roy Williams Helped Off Court After Collapsing ... Apparent Vertigo Attack

3/2/2019 4:16 PM PST

UNC Coach Roy Williams Helped Off Court After Collapsing on Sideline

Breaking News

Scary moment in Saturday's College Basketball matchup between North Carolina and Clemson -- UNC's coach Roy Williams collapsed in front of his team's bench.

Williams went down to a knee with just a little under a minute left in the first half and had to be helped to the Carolina locker room. It's unclear what happened, but one of the announcers mentions he has a history of battling vertigo.

The UNC hoops' Twitter account also said he had a vertigo attack, and it's unclear if he'll return to the game.

The Clemson crowd cheered for Roy as he raised his hand as he was helped off the court ... but he appeared to be walking under his own power. Hopefully he's okay.

Stay tuned.

