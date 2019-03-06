Cameron Maybin Was Crying and Apologetic During DUI Arrest, Video Shows

MLB's Cameron Maybin DUI ARREST VIDEO Crying & Apologetic

TMZ Sports has obtained police footage of Cameron Maybin's DUI arrest -- which shows the Giants outfielder getting extremely emotional once he realizes he's being arrested.

The San Francisco Giants player was pulled over around 2:25 AM on Friday morning in Scottsdale, Arizona after officers saw him speeding and swerving.

Maybin couldn't have been nicer and more cooperative during the stop -- admitting he had 5 glasses of wine earlier in the evening but went to a friend's house in an effort to "sleep it off" before getting on the road.

When pressed, Maybin said he only napped for about an hour -- which upset the officer who informed Maybin that's not NEARLY enough time to get sober enough to drive.

Maybin agreed to field sobriety tests -- and then a breathalyzer. Once he blew, the officer asked Maybin to guess the results ... almost turning it into a game.

Maybin said he hoped the result was under .08 -- and was disappointed when he learned the device showed his B.A.C. was .14.

When the officer informed Maybin he was being arrested, the 31-year-old began to cry ... telling the cop, "I'm really sorry."

Maybin seems to take full responsibility and apologizes to the officer for breaking the law.

After the arrest, Maybin issued a statement saying he's "deeply sorry" and vows to "grow from this valuable life lesson."