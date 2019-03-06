Neymar Holy Crap, It's Ninja!!!

Neymar Surprises Ninja at PSG Game!

Cool moment at the Paris Saint-Germain game Wednesday ... when Neymar went into the stands to personally greet one of his favorite celebs, Ninja!!!

Of course, Neymar didn't play for PSG because he's still recovering from a foot injury -- but he made it back to Paris after raging at Carnival in Brazil with enough time to make kickoff.

The bad news for Neymar, his PSG squad got beat up by Romelu Lukaku's Manchester United squad in a 3-1 thrashing ... bouncing @PSG from the UEFA Champions League.

The good news, Neymar was healthy enough to make the walk into the VIP area at Parc des Princes stadium to give the Fortnite legend a hug.

You can see @ninja is stoked to see @neymarjr -- and introduces the soccer star to his wife, Jessica Goch.

So, how do they know each other? Besides being one of the greatest athletes on the planet, Neymar is also a massive gamer -- and the two hooked up for a Fortnite gaming event in December.

No sign of Neymar's lady friend, Anitta -- the Brazilian pop singer who partied with Neymar in Brazil. There are rumors the two are dating but nothing confirmed ... at least, not yet.