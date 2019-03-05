TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Neymar Hits Carnival With Smokin' Hot Brazilian Singer

3/5/2019 7:44 AM PST

Neymar Hits Carnival With Smokin' Hot Brazilian Singer Anitta

Neymar's having himself one helluva week -- raging at Carnival in Rio with a very famous, very attractive Brazilian singer. 

The 27-year-old Paris Saint-Germain superstar had his arm around Anitta at the big parade at the Sambadrome Marques de Sapucai on Monday in Rio de Janeiro. 

Unclear if the two are dating -- but they sure looked couple-ish at the Brazilian bash ... even planting kisses on each other's cheeks. 

Neymar had been dating Bruna Marquezine for a while -- but they reportedly broke up in late 2018. 

So, is this a rebound? Or just a flirty friendship? 

We found footage of Anitta doing her thing -- and damn. She's fire. Also, she's a MASSIVE star with more than 35 MILLION followers on Instagram. 

Neymar is one of the most famous athletes in the world -- and according to Forbes, he was the 5th highest paid athlete in the world in 2018 ... pulling in $90 MILLION!! 

Get this ... Neymar's current contract with PSG is a 5-year deal reportedly worth more than $600 MILLION!!

He also has lucrative endorsement deals with massive brands like Nike, Red Bull, Gillette, McDonald's and Beats by Dre.

Bottom line ... it's good to be Neymar. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
Hot Video

More From

Around the Web
{% defer 23 %}