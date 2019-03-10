L.A. Marathon Paralyzed Man Aiming for History

Paralyzed Man Adam Gorlitsky Looking to Make History at L.A. Marathon

EXCLUSIVE

Adam Gorlitsky is looking to become the first paralyzed person in history to complete the Los Angeles Marathon ... and he'll be using some pretty awesome tech to cross the finish line.

Adam, who's been paralyzed from the waist down for more than 13 years, is planning to walk the 26-mile course with the aid of a $95,000 ReWalk Exoskeleton. Just finishing isn't enough. Adam also wants to break the record for the fastest marathon by a paralyzed person.

Adam is starting the L.A. Marathon 2 days before the rest of the field does on March 24 -- and if he makes it from Dodger Stadium to Santa Monica Pier in under 36 hours and 37 minutes, he'll beat the benchmark set by Simon Kindleysides at the 2018 London Marathon.

Adam tells us he started training for marathons 3 years ago when he got his first robotic exoskeleton ... and last October in Portland he became the first paralyzed man in the U.S. to complete a half marathon.

In addition to his personal goals, Adam says his larger purpose is raising awareness for his charity, I Got Legs, which helps people living with disabilities gain access to life-changing tech like his exoskeleton. Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Mackie, Stephen Colbert and Sean Astin are all showing their support for him.

Good luck, Adam ... see you at the finish line!!!