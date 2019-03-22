'Bill & Ted 3' It'd Be Excellent, Dudes ... If Ya Shot at the Real San Dimas HS!!!

'Bill & Ted 3' Welcome to Film at the Real San Dimas High School

Bill and Ted are coming back to the big screen, which means they'll be back in San Dimas, and there's one place that would LOVE to have them this time around ... their real-life alma mater.

Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter and the rest of the "Bill & Ted 3" crew are more than welcome to film any high school scenes at the real San Dimas High School ... according to the Bonita Unified School District, where SDHS thrives.

Better late than never. KR and AW announced 'B&T 3' was officially a go on Wednesday, which got fans of the cult classic series totally ready to be excellent to each other again.

The world is about to get a lot more excellent. Watch this special announcement from your two favorite dudes! 8.21.20 🎸⚡️ pic.twitter.com/miOtBhinlC — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) March 20, 2019

Count the real San Dimas in on that too.

A BUSD official tells us ... while the district hasn't been contacted by anyone in the production so far, they'd be thrilled to provide a backdrop in the upcoming installment and would accommodate any filming. No one at the school or in the district is actively reaching out to studio heads to make it happen, but staffers are definitely trying to tweet it into reality.

Makes sense that SDHS would wanna be involved -- they were kinda snubbed on the first go-around. Most of the San Dimas High School scenes in "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" were shot in Arizona ... nowhere near the real deal in the San Gabriel Valley.

Besides ... the real San Dimas High School has bodacious-ly embraced a classic line from the first film ... and use it on merch they sell, like this sweet T-shirt for $10.

And, if filming at the real school ain't in the stars, BUSD wants Keanu and co. to know they're welcome there any time. FWIW ... the school's 50th anniversary's coming up.

Who knows ... stranger things have been afoot.