Will Smith & Martin Lawrence The 'Bad Boys' are Back in Action ... Still Bad in Their 50s!!!

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Shooting 'Bad Boys for Life' in Atlanta

Forget the #10YearChallenge -- 'Bad Boys' Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are showing off more than 2 decades later ... in these shots from the third installment of the film franchise.

Will and Martin -- aka Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett -- got the action going Monday in Atlanta, reprising their roles as the cool, wise-cracking Miami cops for the latest sequel, "Bad Boys for Life."

As you know ... the first movie was released in 1995, "Bad Boys II" followed in 2003, and now -- 25 years later -- 'BB4L' is set to hit theaters in January 2020.

Both stars are now in their 50s, but judging by these pics -- including Lawrence with a bloody bandage on his head -- they're still fully capable of cranking it up and getting bad when the director yells action.

This probably goes without saying but, just in case ...