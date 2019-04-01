Robert Griffin III Gunnin' To Be Ravens' Starter 'Never Content Being A Backup'

Robert Griffin III Gunnin' To Be Ravens' Starter, Not 'Content Being A Backup'

EXCLUSIVE

Think Robert Griffin III is fine with the Ravens being Lamar Jackson's team?? Think again, so says RGIII himself ... who tells TMZ Sports, "By no means am I content with where I'm at."

Of course, the former Heisman Trophy winner signed on to be a backup QB in Baltimore last season ... and he just re-signed to presumably do the same thing this season.

But, RGIII tells us he's got MUCH bigger plans than just holding a clipboard for Lamar in 2019 ... he says he's straight-up coming for LJ's starting job!!!

"Anybody that signs in the league is never content being a backup, so this is just part of the rebuilding process for me," Griffin tells us.

"It started last year, I moved from QB3 to QB2 ... but by no means am I content with where I'm at. I still want to keep going."

RGIII only played in 3 games for the Ravens last season ... completing just 2 passes for 21 yards -- but he clearly showed the team enough, 'cause they were fine with shippin' Joe Flacco off to Denver this offseason.

So, could RGIII really take over Lamar this year??? Stay tuned ...

By the way, we also asked RGIII -- a former track superstar -- if he'd ever take on Lamar in a race ... and Robert didn't say no!!!!