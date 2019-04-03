Judge Says Ryan Seacrest Can Be Deposed in Blac Chyna's Kardashians Lawsuit

Ryan Seacrest Spill the Tea!!! Deposition Ordered In Blac Chyna Lawsuit

Ryan Seacrest's gonna have to make time in his jam-packed schedule to get grilled like a cheeseburger for Blac Chyna's lawsuit against the Kardashians.

A judge ruled Seacrest -- the exec producer of 'KUWTK' -- can be deposed in the case because there's a good chance he has inside info on why "Rob & Chyna" was canceled. As the judge put it, Ryan likely has "superior and unique" knowledge.

We broke the story ... BC is suing the Kardashians, claiming they threatened to pull 'KUWTK' from E! if the network didn't put the kibosh on Chyna's spin-off reality show.

Ryan tried to avoid any deeper involvement in the case by fighting Chyna's legal team's efforts to depose him -- but no dice.

According to the docs, Ryan's deposition will be limited to 3 hours over a single day, and will be recorded on video.

Ryan's a busy guy -- 2 TV shows and his national radio program -- so the court says it's going to work with his schedule to find a time for him to talk.