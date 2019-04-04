'Queer Eye' Cast After Meeting AOC ... OMG!!! OMG!!! OMG!!!

'Queer Eye' Cast Ecstatic After Meeting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

EXCLUSIVE

The cast from "Queer Eye" is ecstatic with the work Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is doing in DC ... and meeting her didn't suck either, cause they were EXPLODING with joy.

We got Jonathan Van Ness and Bobby Berk strolling around the nation's capital Thursday ... just moments after meeting AOC. If you didn't know ... the cast was in D.C. for an event at the Library of Congress, celebrating LGBTQ youth empowerment.

Thank you all for visiting me! You made my work day 🤗🌈💕 #QueerEye https://t.co/dWNEMJUXh3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 4, 2019

Afterward they walked over to Capitol Hill, where AOC personally escorted them to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office ... where they talked about the Equality Act.

Check out the vid ... Van Ness -- the resident grooming expert -- has been doing his part, downloading his 3.3 million followers Thursday on Instagram, "There is currently no legal protection at the federal level for LGBTQ people in the United States. Learn about & pass the #equalityact."