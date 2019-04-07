'Shazam!' Star Zachary Levi Has the Voice of a Greek God!!!

'Shazam!' Star Zachary Levi Shows Off Sweet Pipes at NYC Bar

EXCLUSIVE

Zachary Levi -- the superhero in the new DC Comics flick "Shazam!" -- ought to add an 8th superhuman strength to his arsenal ... superb singing!!!

We got video of Zachary out at a bar Wednesday night around 11 PM in NYC's East Village where he randomly decided to pop in and take a swing at the mic for a little piano sesh. Gotta say ... dude hit a freakin' home run.

Check out the clip ... Zachary -- who was there with friends when he decided to get up and perform -- belts out 2 incredibly popular tunes ... Frank Sinatra's "L.O.V.E." and a snippet from the famous musical "Little Shop of Horrors Suddenly Seymour." Listen and prepare to be amazed.

BTW ... true Zachary fans know his voice has been legit for quite some time. He teamed up with Mandy Moore back in 2010 for Disney's "Tangled" ... where you can see him sing his ass off.

And, once again, it's pretty damn awesome.