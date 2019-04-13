TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Genie Bouchard Beach Football ... In Tiny Bikini & Cowboy Hat!!!

4/13/2019 12:35 AM PDT

Genie Bouchard Plays Beach Football In Tiny Bikini & Cowboy Hat

Missing football? Here's something to fix your pigskin blues ... Genie Bouchard playing in a tiny bikini and a cowboy hat!!!

The tennis superstar has been livin' it up in Miami this week ... showin' off her insane bod -- and now, her arm too.

She hit the sand in South Beach for a football game with her two friends Friday ... and while she ain't gonna make anybody forget Tom Brady anytime soon -- we honestly couldn't care less.

Genie looks great catching ... she looks great throwing ... and she definitely makes a cowboy hat look just fine too.

Of course, this ain't anything new for Bouchard ... she's been known to slay bikinis while on vacation -- 'memba her November trip to Necker Island???

She's pretty good at the whole tennis thing too ... but if that doesn't work out, we're all here for the post-career modeling gigs!!!

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
Hot Video

More From

Around the Web
{% defer 23 %}