Selena Gomez performs with Cardi B at Coachella

Selena Gomez, Cardi B Rocked the House ... Coachella, Day 1

Cardi B and Selena Gomez weren't the headliners Friday at Coachella, but you coulda fooled the crowd.

DJ Snake was performing on Day 1 and about an hour in Cardi B appeared followed by Selena.

I sat through an hour of DJ Snake to see Cardi B, Ozuna and Selena Gomez sing “Taki Taki” — and it was better than I could’ve imagined 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ns7MhHHmf8 — Suzy Exposito (@HexPositive) April 13, 2019

BTW ... Selena hasn't performed for a year -- the last time we saw her on stage was when she joined Taylor Swift in May 2018 during her Reputation tour. Selena skipped Coachella last year. During the 2017 Festival, she made her relationship with The Weeknd public ... now her ex.

Cardi and Selena only performed one song -- "Taki Taki" ... the 2018 song they recorded with DJ Snake. Nevertheless, it was the highlight of the night.

Cardi's not scheduled to perform at the festival this year. Remember, last year she headlined when she was very, very pregnant.