Blac Chyna Admitted to Class at Harvard Online Business School

Blac Chyna is now part of the Harvard University community, and she didn't have to pull an Olivia Jade to get there.
Chyna has been accepted to take a course at the Harvard Business School -- well, the online version ... but hey, it's still Harvard.
The reality star/former stripper got her admissions letter Monday, inviting her to take a course called Business Analytics ... teaching students how to interpret data and make savvy business decisions. The course is a substantial time investment -- 40 hours over 8 weeks.
Chyna posted a lengthy reflection on her life earlier this week, saying, "I am working to be the best me."
Chyna tells us, "Where I'm at now is a stage of realization and growth! I want to be great for myself and my kids. School is going to help me take things up a couple of notches. People are always talking about me, might as well talk about the good. I'm excited for the next chapter."
As for the class -- the material seems daunting. Chyna will learn how to ...
-Recognize trends, detect outliers, and summarize data sets.
-Analyze relationships between variables. Develop and test hypotheses.
-Craft sound survey questions and draw conclusions from population samples.
-Implement regression analysis and other analytical techniques in Excel.
As we reported ... Rob Kardashian and Chyna recently settled their nasty custody war over their 2-year-old daughter, Dream. Rob was paying $20K per month in support, but now he doesn't have to pay a dime ... and the couple splits medical and school expenses -- but not Chyna's school expenses.
So, in a few years, you can hire Kim to defend you, and Chyna to line your pockets.