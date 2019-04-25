Woodstock 50 is Still a Go But it's Ironing Out Wrinkles Before Ticket Sales

Woodstock 50 Tickets Will Go on Sale Soon ... Just Ironing Out Wrinkles!!!

Woodstock 50 will go down and fans WILL get a chance to buy tickets soon but event organizers insist they just need a little more time to take care of some logistical issues.

TMZ's learned event organizers are waiting to hear back from the New York State Department of Health after submitting a mass gathering permit application, which was submitted April 15. The DOH confirmed to us it did indeed receive the application and it's in the process of completing its review.

ICYMI ... Woodstock 50 was supposed to start selling tickets on Monday but all fans got when they went on Woodstock's website was a message ... "Tickets on sale soon. Subscribe below for updates."

Fans panicked thinking the event might become another Fyre Festival nightmare but that is NOT the case. A rep for Woodstock 50 tells TMZ has indeed delayed its sales as it refines logistical plans. What's more ... the rep tells us ticket sale information will be available through its website in the coming days.

As we first reported ... the massive event slated for August in Watkins Glen, NY will feature a blend of new and old school ... from Jay-Z, Chance the Rapper, Imagine Dragons and Halsey to Carlos Santana and Dead & Company.

Woodstock purists bitched about the lineup but the event's co-creator says they need to get over it.