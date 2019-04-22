Kanye West 50,000 People Attended Sunday Service

Over 50,000 People Attended Kanye West's Coachella Sunday Service

EXCLUSIVE

The numbers for Kanye West's Sunday Service are officially in ... and an astounding 50,000 festival-goers woke up early to go and watch the ceremony.

Coachella production sources tell TMZ organizers just tallied everyone who attended ... and it more than surpassed expectations. We're told over 50k were there ... with an A-list guest list that included the entire Kardashian family, Chance The Rapper, Donald Glover, Lizzo, Kid Cudi, DMX and more.

Kanye's Sunday Service started right around 9 AM on a massive man-made mountain in the Coachella campground and lasted for a couple of hours.

Not only did Kanye and his choir perform numerous Gospel songs, he also debuted a new track called "Water" and played classics like "Jesus Walks."

The event -- a culmination of Sunday Service performances from the past several weeks -- stole the show this weekend ... and reviews have been insanely positive.

In a touching moment at the end of the show, Kanye was seen hugging Marcus Hyde, the family's former photographer who nearly lost his life in a horrible car accident last year, as well as his mother.

Coachella averages about 100k total attendees every weekend, so for half to show up just for 'Ye is a really big deal.