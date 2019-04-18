Lil Dicky Releases Massive Celeb Single Bieber the Baboon and Ariana the Zebra!!!

Lil Dicky Releases 'Earth' with Bieber, Grande, DiCaprio, Sheeran and More

Lil Dicky just dropped his massive celebrity collab single "Earth" and it's got just about every celeb under the sun from Justin Bieber to Leonardo DiCaprio.

The song -- a call to action to help save the planet -- features a lengthy animated music video with celebs as plants, animals and even diseases with the chorus, "We love the Earth, It is our planet."

Bieber is the first celeb appearance, playing a baboon and singing the lyrics, "Hi, I'm a baboon, I'm like a man just less advanced and my anus is huge." The song is both silly and has a purpose of uniting people ... urging listeners to value their neighbors and take steps to stop climate change.

The animation is pretty impressive ... Ariana Grande is a zebra, Halsey a lion cub, Wiz Khalifa a skunk, Snoop Dogg a weed plant, Adam Levine a group of vultures, Shawn Mendes a rhino and Ed Sheeran lends his voice to a Koala ... just to name a few.

Some of the more odd characters include Kevin Hart as Kanye West and Lil Yachty HPV cells. DiCaprio plays himself and dubs "Earth" the best song he's ever heard.

TMZ broke the story ... it's Bieber's first musical feature of 2019 ... and the entire project certainly doesn't disappoint.