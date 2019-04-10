Justin Bieber My 2019 Return to Music Collab with Lil Dicky

Justin Bieber's 2019 Return to Music Will be Collab Song with Lil Dicky

EXCLUSIVE

Justin Bieber is back in the game ... because we've learned he's recorded a track with Lil Dicky that'll drop next week.

Sources familiar with the collab tell us .... he'll be featured on the single. The song with Dicky will be the Justin's first since "No Brainer," which was released last July with DJ Khaled, Quavo and Chance the Rapper.

Justin retweeted Dicky's post Tuesday which said, "New song and video next week," but didn't hint he'd be any part of the project, although we know he's on it.

Bieber hasn't released a solo of his own for more than 3 years -- his "Purpose" album dropped way back in November of 2015 -- and a massive tour followed.

Last month, Justin revealed he was taking a break from music to fix his "deep-rooted issues" ... but we're guessing the Dicky project was clearly finished before the announcement.