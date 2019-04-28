Chris Evans Good Genes or Good Docs?

Chris Evans -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Chris Evans was gifted with his super human good looks!

Here is a 19-year-old version of the "Captain America: The First Avenger" star casually posing for photos at the My VH-1 Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA back in 2001 (left) and 18 years later ... The now 37-year-old actor who plays Steve Rogers was seen all dressed up, showing off his powerful scruff, at the premiere for the culmination of the epic Avengers films "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center earlier this week (right).

There's no need to shield this Marvel-ous face!

The real question is ...