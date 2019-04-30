Chrissy Teigen Targeted By Fur Protester Shrugs Off Heckler

Chrissy Teigen Targeted By Fur Protester, Shrugs Off Heckler

Chrissy Teigen ﻿is catching the fire of fur protesters, but she can't be bothered by the hecklers screaming at her and calling her a "heartless murderer."

TMZ's obtained video of the TV personality and model catching the full brunt of anti-fur activist Rob Banks' fury Tuesday night at Cipriani Grand Central in New York City ... and you hear the guy trying to shame her in front of a huge crowd, but she doesn't take the bait.

Instead of engaging with the man calling her a "heartless jerk" for wearing real fur, Chrissy does what she does best ... flashes a pretty smile and keeps on posing for pictures.

Chrissy doesn't appear to be wearing fur to the 36th annual City Harvest Gala ... but she's no stranger to fur coats.

