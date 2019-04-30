Pharrell, Usher, Pusha T Party at Roller Skating Rink Before Music Fest

Pharrell Skate Night with Usher & Friends To Kick Off Music Fest

Pharrell Williams and Usher were really rollin' last week ... and brought along family and friends for the ride as they skated into a star-studded music festival weekend.

The 2 co-hosted a private party at the Haygood Roller Skating Center in Virginia Beach Thursday night in anticipation of Pharell's first ever Something in the Water fest in his hometown.

The event was attended by just over 100 people, including Pharell's parents and relatives, Pusha T, Fergie, D.R.A.M., Young Money Yawn, Bruce Smith, Aaron Rouse, Dallas Austin and Pernell "Sweet Pea" Whitaker ... and Usher even hit the rink to make sure everyone was having fun.

Haygood was gifted a parting souvenir for holding the bash -- a roller skate signed by the big names in attendance.

As for Pharrell's festival ... it got off to a rough start when the first day was canceled due to weather, but kicked into high gear Saturday night with guest appearances during his set by Jay Z, Diddy, Snoop Dogg, Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes, Timbaland, Charlie Wilson and Tyler, the Creator.

Usher and Pusha performed as well, of course ... and fans are already pumped for next year's fest.