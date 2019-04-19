Pharrell Williams Helping The Needy Good Deed on Good Friday

Pharrell Williams and Son Help Feed Homeless on Good Friday

EXCLUSIVE

Pharrell Williams is making a difference on Good Friday, heading down to L.A.'s Skid Row to help out some folks who are less fortunate than him ... filling up bellies and putting smiles on people's faces.

Pharrell and his son, Rocket, spent part of their day serving up meals at the Los Angeles Mission ... spreading messages of hope and love making sure everyone got a hot meal ahead of Easter Sunday.

The Good Friday meal is an annual tradition on Skid Row. In addition to hot meals, the homeless get shoes and Easter baskets. This year, roughly 4,000 people were fed pork with an apple glaze, King's Hawaiian rolls, a side of mac and cheese and peach crisp for dessert.

Pharrell makes sure to volunteer at the L.A. Mission a few times a year ... he also lent a helping hand during Thanksgiving.