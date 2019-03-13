Pamela Anderson, Mom Look Proud as Foundation Raises Over $50k

Pamela Anderson and her mom have mastered the art of looking like A MILLION BUCKS while raising a TON O' CASH ... all for an incredible cause.
The "Baywatch" star was front and center in Vancouver where she hosted a charity auction benefiting the Pamela Anderson Foundation. She also had a very sweet date in tow ... her mom, Carol. The gals dressed to the nines for the special event.
We're told tons of cool items were auctioned off ... including signed jerseys from futbol stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. No doubt those items hauled in a couple of sweet checks but gotta hand it to fashion photographer Raphael Mazzucco, whose career highlights includes shooting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers.
Mazzucco donated a piece dubbed "Beauty and Light." Pam couldn't resist posing next to it for a pic. But, we know why she's REALLY grinning ear-to-ear -- the piece fetched a whopping $30k!!!
BTW ... the Pamela Anderson Foundation supports organizations that protect human, animal and environmental rights. The foundation's been at it for 20 years. #KeepGrindingPam