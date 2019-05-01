Bob Baffert Kentucky Derby Advice ... Bet This Horse!!!

Bob Baffert's Kentucky Derby Advice, Bet This Horse!

Feeling lost now that the Kentucky Derby favorite "Omaha Beach" is a scratch?!

Good news -- TMZ Sports has some betting advice straight from the mouth of the greatest racehorse trainer of all time ... Bob Baffert.

Yeah, it may be from a clip we shot back in June ... but when it comes to horseracing, Baffert seems to be WAY ahead of the crowd.

So, when we saw him last year after his horse Justified won the Triple Crown (his 2nd Triple Crown horse in 4 years) ... we asked if there was a horse we should be looking at in 2019.

He delivered a name ... and now that very horse is racing in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday!!!

Oh, and the horse Bob named is currently getting 6-1 odds ...

Good luck!!!