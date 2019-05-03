Peabo Bryson Cancels Several Shows In Wake of Heart Attack

Peabo Bryson Cancels Several Concerts in Wake of Heart Attack

EXCLUSIVE

Peabo Bryson remains hospitalized since suffering a heart attack -- though his condition is improving -- and has had to cancel several concerts as a result.

TMZ broke the story ... Peabo was at his Georgia home in the early hours of Saturday morning when he suffered a mild heart attack. The singer was quickly stabilized and doctors were hopeful that he'd make a speedy recovery.

Peabo is still in the hospital, though a rep for Bryson tells us he is on his way to making a full recovery.

We're told Bryson has had to cancel the following shows in order to rest and focus on his health.

May 3-4 -- Akron, Ohio

May 10 -- Hammond, Indiana

May 12-13 -- Orlando, Florida

May 16 -- Greenville, South Carolina

May 25 -- Bethesda, Maryland

Peabo's rep continues, "Mr. Bryson is still listed in stable condition and is improving, rapidly. The family extends their deepest gratitude and appreciation to friends and fans for the outpouring of love and support expressed throughout this experience."