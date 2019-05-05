Desiigner Happy Birthday to Me!!! Chris Brown, Lamar Odom, Bella Thorne

Desiigner Has Awesome Birthday Party with Chris Brown, Lamar Odom

Desiigner celebrated his 22nd birthday in a big way, and Chris Brown, Lamar Odom and a bunch of other celebs helped make it appropriately wild.

The bash went down Saturday night in Calabasas at Jake Paul's house. Aside from Chris and Lamar, Bella Thorne, Swae Lee, Justin Combs, Paris Brosnan, Trey Songz, Famous Dex, Cameron Dallas and others partied till the wee hours.

There were, of course, the obligatory motorcycle stunts as the choppers flew over the heads of the Paul bros. Desiigner performed and generally, a good time was had by all.

